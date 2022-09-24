Asamoah Gyan praises Mohammed Salisu after impressive Ghana debut

Sports News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was impressed with Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu in his debut game for the Black Stars.



The 23-year-old honoured his invitation to the Black Stars for the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua after refusing the call-up severally under previous managers.



Salisu made a strong case ahead of the 2022 World Cup with an impressive performance against Brazil on Friday night.



The former Real Valladolid defender was introduced into the game in the second with Ghana losing 3-0 to Brazil.



Salisu’s effect was felt at the back with his composure, defending, and passing as the Black Stars will able to hold the Seleceao from scoring a fourth goal.



Asamoah Gyan after the game gave a thump up to the centre-back following his impressive performance in the game.



Salisu also received praise from fans after his exploits in this game.



Mohammed Salisu's performance against Brazil.....



45minutes played

37 touches

22/25 pass completed

88% pass accuracy

1/1 successful dribbles

3/5 long balls completed

2/5 ground duels won

3 passes into the final third

2 blocks

3 clearances

5 recoveries



