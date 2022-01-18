Asamoah Gyan picks Nigeria to win 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan has tipped Nigeria to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations after an explosive start.



The Super Eagles are already in the knockout stage following consecutive victories over Egypt and Sudan in their first two group games.



They lead Group D with 6 points and will wrap up their group matches against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday, January 19.



Speaking on Super Sports Gyan said, "Yes, as of today Nigeria stands out as the team with the will to conquer all oppositions going by what happened in the match against Egypt."



He further explained why Nigeria look like a team on purpose than the other favorite.



"Every other potential winner of the tournament seems to be playing with too much caution and this explains why most of the matches have not been impressive. But when you look at Nigeria, they showed the character of a potential champion considering the way they dominated Egypt all through the 90 minutes," he added.



"Nigeria deserved to score more goals in the match but they were unlucky in the final cut. This was a team that had its pre-tournament challenge as they were unable to have some of their best forwards for the tournament and playing a strong team like Egypt in the opening match was an acid test and they excelled."



