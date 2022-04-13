Asamoah Gyan picks Kwadwo Asamoah’s 2014 pass over Modric’s pass against Chelsea

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Asamoah Gyan's goal against Portugal included in 2014 World Cup best goals



Black Stars' all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has detailed why Kwadwo Asamoah's outside-the-foot assist in 2014 is better than Real Madrid's Luka Modric's against Chelsea on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



The two staggering assists have been compared on Twitter which has generated debate as to which one is the best of the two.



Gyan, who joined the conversation explained that Asamoah's assist is more difficult because he used the outside of his left foot to cross from the left side, making it better than Luka Modric's.



"Kwadwo Asamoah’s pass was more difficult using the outside foot from the left side of the pitch. He could he crossed easily from the inside left foot," he tweeted.



"If Modric had used the outside foot to cross from the right side of the pitch then you can compare to Kwadwo’s cross. So all I will say it's Kwadwo’s that cross was very difficult. Modric’s cross was easy because he used the outside right foot on the left side of the pitch," he added.



Asamoah Gyan scored from the sublime cross by Kwadwo Asamoah during Ghana's FIFA World Cup group stage game against Portugal in 2014.



Whereas Luka Modric assisted Rodrygo Goes similar technique in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League game against Chelsea on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



