Sports News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asamoah Gyan not included Steve Bruce's list of best 18 players to have played under him

Striker, Asamoah Gyan Striker, Asamoah Gyan

Manager Steve Bruce has snubbed striker Asamoah Gyan in the best players he has managed in his career but ex-Black Stars captain John Mensah made the cut as a substitute.

Bruce signed the two Ghana internationals during his spell at Sunderland.

Gyan had a successful debut season at the Stadium of Light where he scored ten goals in 31 league appearances.

But the following term, he was transferred to UAE giants Al Ain in a bumper loan deal and Bruce accused the striker of chasing the money from the Gulf.

Steve Bruce has had 12 management spells at 11 different clubs.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Bruce named his best starting XI and seven subs:

Chris Kirkland (Wigan)

Wes Brown (Sunderland)

Harry Maguire (Hull City)

John Terry (Aston Villa)

Andy Robertson (Hull City)

Lee Cattermole (Wigan & Sunderland)

Wilson Palacios (Wigan)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Antonio Valencia (Wigan);

Christophe Duggary (Birmingham)

Allan Saint Maximan (Newcastle)

Subs:

Alan McGregor (Hull)

Matthew Upson (Birmingham)

Jake Livermore (Hull)

Tom Huddlestone (Hull)

Emile Heskey (Wigan)

Robbie Savage (Birmingham)

John Mensah (Sunderland)

