Asamoah Gyan needs to work hard to make World Cup squad - Ahmed Barrusso

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana and As Roma midfielder Ahmed Barrusso says Asamoah Gyan must work hard in order to have shot at making a fourth appearance at the World Cup.



Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, has expressed his desire to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



In an interview with the BBC’s John Bennett, Gyan admitted he is not fully fit at the moment and is working hard to be in good shape.



Apimah Barusso indicated in an interview with Happy FM that, although Gyan is a good goal scorer, it will take a lot of work to be able to convince the technical team looking at his current condition.



“Asamoah Gyan is a good goal scorer but whether he should be taken to the World Cup is a tough question. If he was attached to a club and playing like Zlatan with AC Milan, maybe it would be easier.”



Asamoah Gyan last played for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.