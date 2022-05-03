Asamoah Gyan named Ghana's 2022 World Cup ambassador by government

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legendary Black Stars forward, Asamoah Gyan has been named Ghana's ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.



The former Ghana captain was handed the mandate during the launch of his maiden book, LeGyandary, in Accra on Friday, April 29, 2022.



Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Ibrahim Awal announced the role when he took to the podium to give his speech.



“We are conferring on you by the courtesy of the President, a tourism ambassador for this country. For the 2022 World Cup, we want you to be an ambassador,” Mr. Awal said.



“Use your experiences to promote Ghana. Ghana is not only the most beautiful country in Africa, it’s also the most attractive. Our sports legends help make Ghana the most popular brand in Africa. Asamoah Gyan, we start with you to lead the charge and make Ghana a very successful brand.”



He added: “The President launched the Beyond the Return project in 2019 which led to over one million people coming to Ghana. Asamoah Gyan, help us get 2 million people to come to Ghana this year as tourists.”



