Asamoah Gyan must go to the World Cup - Joe Debrah

Former Ghana player Joe Debrah wants Black Stars' top scorer, Asamoah Gyan to be part of the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Asamoah Gyan who is 38 years old, expressed his desire to play for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar. Gyan’s request led to concerns about his fitness and ability to play competitively.



Defending why Gyan must be part of Ghana’s squad for the tournament, Joe Debrah explained that the striker’s presence on the pitch would put fear in opponents.



According to him, the issue about Gyan’s fitness and age is a non-starter since some players like Roger Milla and Ronaldo played despite their age and weight in the past.



Joe Debrah said, “for me if Asamoah Gyan goes to the World Cup, I will be happy because we’ve had Roger Milla do the same. The name he bears is even dangerous but we don’t take things seriously in this country.



“If I was a coach, Asamoah Gyan would be in the team but Ghanaians will not acknowledge his efforts.



“Brazil’s Ronaldo became fat yet he was called up because his performance was top, even his name scares players. Asamoah Gyan would be the first player to lead the team,” he stated in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Asamoah Gyan is Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals in 3 tournaments.



