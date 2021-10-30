Asamoah Gyan missing as Legon Cities announce squad for 2021/22 season

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League rich boys, Legon Cities have announced their squad for the 2021/22 season.



Conspicuously missing is legendary Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan, who played for the club in the 2020/21 campaign.



GHANASoccernet understands the club and the player failed to reach a new agreement after the end of his one year deal with the club.



Another player not in the team is former Kotoko player Baba Mahama. Ex-Black Stars goalie Fatau Dauda, who was captain of the club last season left at the end of his contract.



Meanwhile, new signing Eric Ofori Antwi and Michel Otou have all been included in the squad for the new season.



Jonah Attuquaye, the star man of the club will wear the number ten jersey with prolific forward Hans Kwofie taking the 23 jersey.



