Asamoah Gyan meets GFA President Kurt Okraku ahead of book launch

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan paid a courtesy call on President of the Football Association Kurt Okraku, ahead of the launch of his maiden memoir.



The former Black Stars captain will be launching his book on April 30, 2022 and took time off to hand the FA boss an invite to the occasion.



Kurt Okraku will be joining other dignitaries from around the continent, including CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf.



"GFA President Kurt Okraku will join many distinguished personalities at the Kempinski Hotel on April 30 for the Book launch of Ghana’s highest goalscorer Asamoah Gyan. Thanks for the visit to Ghana’s Home of Football," wrote the FA on their Instagram handle, acknowledging the legend's visit.



Asamoah Gyan expressed delight after meeting the FA boss and thanked him for the encouragement ahead of the launch next week.



"Met the boss Kurt Okraku, the GFA Prez to officially invite him to my book launch , your words are always special & encouraging to me Sir . Can’t wait to hear from you again on that special night, thank you for the support," wrote Gyan on Twitter.



