Asamoah Gyan makes headlines as Ghanaians celebrate victory over USA in 4x100 relay

• Asamoah Gyan is in the trends after Ghana beat USA in the Men's 4x100 Relay



• Ghana’s 4x100 Relay Team are in the final of the 4x100



• Ghana’s quartet beat USA, Brazil, France and Denmark to the finishline



Ghana’s 4x100 Relay Team maybe the men of the moment but former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan is also making the headlines after the Ghanaian quartet beat the United States of America in the Men’s 4x100 relay event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.



Ghana’s 4x100 Relay Team which is made up of Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah, Sean Safo Antwi and Joseph Paul Amoah managed to secure a ticket to the final despite finishing fifth in the heats.



The Americans who were regarded as favourites to challenge for a medal missed out on the final of the men's 4x100 metres relay, finishing only sixth to Ghana who finished seconds ahead.



Ghana and Germany set new national records which secured them the fastest losers' spots in Friday's final.



Ghana's quartet team broke the national record of 38.12 seconds beating the USA, Brazil, France and Denmark to the finish line.



Although the Americans beat Ghana in the Men's 200m competed by Joseph Paul Amoah and the Men’s featherweight boxing, Ghanaians are excited knowing that they’ve beaten one of the world’s big teams at the Olympics.



Despite it being the day for the quartets, it is Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan who appears to have taken over.



Gyan may have missed that decisive penalty against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but his famous goal against the United States of America is one that still lingers in the minds of many followers of the sport.



As Ghanaian’s mark some famous sporting victories over the US in recent times it's Gyan’s stupendous strike that stands tall followed by the 2006 World Cup victory over the US team where Haminu Dramani and Stephen Appiah were on target.







