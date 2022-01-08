Asamoah Gyan lands big punditry job for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has landed a big punditry job for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Gyan has confirmed he will be on SuperSport, one of the biggest platforms on the continent, as a pundit for the tournament which kicks off on Sunday.
The former Sunderland player will join other legendary African footballers to serve SuperSport's wide audience with in-depth analysis.
“Excited to be joining SuperSport TV as a pundit for their coverage of Afcon 2021,” Gyan announced on Twitter.
“This has been in the works for some time and I am excited about the challenge. Looking forward to sharing my knowledge on Africa’s biggest football gathering together with other legends.”
