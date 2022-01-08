Asamoah Gyan lands big punditry job for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has landed a big punditry job for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Gyan has confirmed he will be on SuperSport, one of the biggest platforms on the continent, as a pundit for the tournament which kicks off on Sunday.



The former Sunderland player will join other legendary African footballers to serve SuperSport's wide audience with in-depth analysis.



“Excited to be joining SuperSport TV as a pundit for their coverage of Afcon 2021,” Gyan announced on Twitter.



“This has been in the works for some time and I am excited about the challenge. Looking forward to sharing my knowledge on Africa’s biggest football gathering together with other legends.”









Excited to be joining @SuperSportTV as a Pundit for their coverage of #AFCON2021 This has been in the works for sometime and I am excited about the challenge. Looking forward to sharing my knowledge on Africa's biggest football gathering together with other legends. pic.twitter.com/IGyszPe3jD

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) January 7, 2022



Gyan is expected to be the star pundit when the Black Stars are playing.He follows in the footsteps of former Ghanaian footballers Sammy Osei Kuffour and Laryea Kingston who have worked as pundits for the South Africa-based South Africa-based Pan-Africa channel.Kingston was in Johannesburg in 2019 for the Egypt Afcon while the Bayern Munich legend was a regular until 2018.Gyan was not included in Milovan Rajevac's squad, missing out on Afcon for the first time since 2008.