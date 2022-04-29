Asamoah Gyan is one of the best strikers I have seen in my life - El Hadji Diouf

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Former Senegalese striker El Hadji Diouf has eulogized Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch.



The former Black Stars captain will be launching his book on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the nation’s capital, Accra.



The former Liverpool star will be joining other dignitaries from around the continent, including CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha and many others.



After arriving in the country, El Hadji Diouf has disclosed Gyan is one of the best strikers he has seen in his life.



“I have known many people for long as friends but Gyan is my brother. He is one of the best strikers I have seen in my life, he’s a legend and that’s why I came to support his book launch”



Gyan, who is currently without a club is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Black Stars, with 51 goals.



He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.



With six goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.







