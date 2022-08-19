Asamoah Gyan is better than current Black Stars strikers - Dan Kwaku Yebaoh

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Broadcast journalist, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah has said former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan is still better than all the current Black Stars forwards.



Although he believes Gyan is still ahead of the Black Stars' attacking options, Dan Kwaku Yeboah made an exception for Inaki Williams, who recently completed his nationality switch.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, the ace sports journalist said no coach will play Gyan over Inaki.



"The truth is that, with our current strikers, Asamoah Gyan is better than them but if Inaki Williams is available, no coach will play Asamoah. It is not that he is better than Asamoah but he is active and he is a very good player. But for Felix Gyan and the likes, he is better than all of them. But Williams is good," Dan Kwaku Yeboah stated.



Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday, August 16 declared his intentions to be part of Otto Addo’s World Cup squad.



Gyan said he is training intensively to shed weight in time for the tournament scheduled for November 2021.



"Talent-wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically," he told the BBC World Service.



"The World Cup is every footballer's dream. I think I've got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again.



"I've been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It's an eight-week program and according to my physical instructor, I'm improving faster than he thought. Then I must see how my body reacts to playing competitive football."



Gyan however disclosed he is yet to engage the technical team of the Black Stars on his decision to join the team.



"I haven't announced my retirement. Anything can happen, you know. It's happened before, talking about Cameroon in 1994, with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play in a World Cup."



Gyan has 51 goals in 101 appearances for the Black Stars and was part of Ghana’s teams for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.



