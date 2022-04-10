Asamoah Gyan is an old man, doesn’t merit place in World Cup team – Kennedy Agyapong

Sports News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan does not merit a place in the current squad.



According to Agyapong, age was not on the side of the record goal scorer for the Black Stars but that he can he handed a role when the team heads to Qatar.



Asked on the April 7 edition of Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben programme about the possibility of Gyan’s inclusion in the Black Stars team for the 2022 World Cup, he said: “He is an old man, he is an old man… but he can motivate the team.



“His presence alone will make a difference, so when they are going and they send old players along to motivate them, it can be a gamechanger.



“So the role of old players like Asamoah Gyan cannot be discounted, they must be sent to boost the morale of the young ones. But form what I saw from the games against Nigeria, we can go far,” he added.



The Black Stars defeated Nigeria over two-legs late last month after they secured a one-all draw in Abuja to qualify ahead of the Super Eagles for the World Cup.



A video recently surfaced in which Gyan was seen going through some training routines. It sparked rumours that he was fancying a place in the team that would go to Qatar.