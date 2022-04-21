You are here: HomeSports2022 04 21Article 1520813

Soccer News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asamoah Gyan invites Kwesi Nyantakyi to the launch of his book, LeGyandary

Asamoah Gyan and Kwesi Nyantakyi Asamoah Gyan and Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan paid a courtesy visit to Kwesi Nyantakyi on Thursday to formally invite the former Ghana Football Association president to his book launch.

Gyan recognises Nyankayi's role in his illustrious career, so despite being isolated from the public due to his FIFA ban, Gyan has personally visited Nyantakyi and handed him an invitation.

"They say “Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting” I presented an invitation to Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former GFA boss. Thank you, Sir, for everything," Gyan wrote on Twitter.






On April 30, 2022, the Ghanaian legend will launch his book, LeGyandary, in Accra.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) boss Patrice Motsepe are among the special guests invited to the star-studded ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel between 17:00 to 18:00 GMT.

Gyan hopes that his new book will inspire the next generation to give back to their communities.

“Throughout my career, there’s been a lot of good things, ups and downs. I’m somebody who tries to do everything behind the scenes even donations. At the beginning of my career, that’s what I was doing,” he said.

“I don’t like cameras around when I’m doing these things. It got to a time, my team was like, people should recognise what you are doing for the society. I gave it a second thought because when people see what you are doing, it can encourage the younger generation to also give back to the community.”

Gyan believes his book will serve a similar purpose, with many people taking away important lessons from his life and career ups and downs.

“Writing my book I feel like there are a lot of things people will take inspiration from; the positives and negatives. that was the plan,” Gyan added.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker has scored a record 51 goals for the Black Stars.

