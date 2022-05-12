Asamoah Gyan inspired me growing up – Ghanaian forward Enoch Attah Agyei

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Enoch Attah Agyei has disclosed he looked up to Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan while growing up as a young footballer.



The former Ghana youth star is currently without a club after parting ways with Horoya AC months ago.



Atta Agyei moved to Tanzanian giants Azam FC after a fabulous campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup with Ghanaian side, Medeama in 2016.



He subsequently joined Horoya AC after leaving the Tanzanian side.



But after close to three seasons, the 23-year-old has left the club.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the enterprising winger hailed Gyan’s qualities, indicating he looked up to him growing up a young footballer.



“Asamoah Gyan inspired me a lot, growing up as a young footballer. As a young player watching him, he was the person I looked up to but my role model is Hulk of Brazil” he said.



Atta Agyei had stints with Windy Professionals and Medeama before departing Ghana for greener pastures.