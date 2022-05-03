Asamoah Gyan inspired me growing up - Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Bristol City forward, Antoine Semenyo, has stated that he looked up to Asamoah Gyan, growing up a young footballer.



The 22-year-old has hailed the qualities of Gyan and hopes to fill in the big boots of the former Black Stars captain.



Semenyo, a former player of Sunderland received his first call up to the Black Stars in March but was unable to honor the invite due to injury. The young striker is hoping to make the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.



Semenyo who is enjoying a fine season with Bristol City in the English Championship disclosed that Asamoah Gyan’s goals inspired him as a young striker growing up.



“I watched the Ghana-England game with my dad and Uncle at Wembly,” he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



“We gave England a good game, Gyan scored in the game and it was a good goal. Asamoah Gyan influenced me the most. As a young player watching Ghana, he was the person everyone was watching or looking up to. Every time he scored the goals I was aspiring to be like him and want to be better than him and that will come with time.”



Semenyo has scored eight goals in 30 appearances this season in the English Championship this season.







Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







