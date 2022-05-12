Asamoah Gyan hopes former club Liberty Professionals qualify for GPL next season 

Soccer News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is hoping to see Liberty Professionals back in the Ghana Premier League next season.



The Scientific Soccer Lads were relegated from the domestic top-flight league after the 2019/20 season.



The Dansoman-based side had been in the league for decades producing a lot of talents for the various national teams.



Asamoah Gyan, a product of Liberty Professionals hopes to see the club promoted to the Ghana Premier League.



"Liberty Professionals is one of the best clubs in the country because the club has produced some great players. The likes of Michael Essien, myself, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan among others," he told Footballghana.com



"So being relegated and coming back to the Premier League is something I am hoping to see happen and I think it will be a massive achievement for the club," he added.



Liberty Professionals will be hosted by Tema Youth in the Round of 26 games at the Tema Stadium next week Wednesday.



The Scientific Soccer Lads are tied on points with Tema Youth on the Division One League Table for Zone Three with 52 points.



