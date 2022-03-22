You are here: HomeSports2022 03 22Article 1496858

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asamoah Gyan has not retired from football - Manager Samuel Anim Addo

Asamoah Gyan's manager has revealed that the striker will return to the pitch at the right time insisting the former Sunderland forward has not retired from football.

Gyan, 36, last played for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities after signing a one-year deal with the Royals.

The former Liberty Professionals forward was not part of the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] host in Cameroon where the team was crashed out from the tournament at the group phase without a win.

During the 33rd edition of the tournament, Gyan was a pundit on South African television giants, Super Sports.

Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has not given up on competitive football and international duties yet, his manager has revealed.

Samuel Anim-Addo, who is Gyan's manager in an interview said the former Al Ain forward has no immediate plans to play for the national team despite suggestions by his admirers that he should work his way back into the team after almost three years of absence.

“When he is ready, he will avail himself but for now, he is not ready,” said Mr Anim-Addo as reported by Graphic Sports.

Gyan has made 109 appearances for the Black Stars and last played for the national team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt where he came on as a substitute against Tunisia.

