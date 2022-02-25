Asamoah Gyan hails Thomas Partey after Arsenal's win over Wolves

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has hailed Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey following the latter’s stunning performance against Wolves.



Partey dropped a monstrous performance as Arsenal beat Wolves in the English Premier League on Thursday, February 24, 2022.



On Twitter, Ghana FA Executive Council member, Anim Addo quoted a highlight of Partey's performance, tagging it as 'Super fantastic performance'. Asamoah Gyan commented under the post with 'baller'.



The Ghanaian lasted the whole minutes and bossed the game as Arsenal fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 in the outstanding fixture at the Emirates Stadium.



His distribution in the match was top tier. According to FotMob, he completed 57 of his 58 attempted passes with a passing accuracy of 89%.



Partey's ball carrying and resistance helped Arsenal maintain their flow in key areas. The major highlight of his performance was his incredible turn to leave two Wolves players in the shadow.



The 28-year-old was named man-of-the-match by FotMob, rating him 8.1.



