Asamoah Gyan goes haywire over 2010 penalty miss, threatens to sue blogger

Sports News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Asamoah Gyan has threatened to sue a blogger for poking fun at his 2010 World Cup penalty miss



• Those Called Celebs shared a doctored post of Asamoah Gyan



• Gyan has for years been trolled for missing a penalty



Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan has reacted furiously to a blogger who sought to poke fun at him by bringing back memories of his infamous penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Those So Called Celebs, an Instagram page notorious for making wild allegations about celebrities, shared a picture of what seemed to be a photoshoped Twitter post by Asamoah Gyan which reads “I intentionally missed the penalty because of my ex..... I wanted to break her heart sia ger.”



Incensed by the attempt to make light of one of the biggest twists in his playing career, Gyan commented on the post which has since been delete demanding a retraction and an apology.



His demand came with a three-hour ultimatum failure to which he threatened to take legal action.



“Those Called Celeb! Pull this useless story linked to me down and retract with an apology with immediate effect, if you fail to do that within the next 3hrs, you will hear from my lawyers. This abuse in social media must stop. My account is verified on Twitter... your work as a journalist involves due diligence,” he fumed.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians periodically bash the former Black Stars captain for missing the penalty against Uruguay which would have sent Ghana to Africa’s first semifinal appearance at the global showpiece.





