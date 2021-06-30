Asamoah Gyan forced to delete 'Mbappe penalty miss' tweet

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asamoah Gyan was forced to delete a tweet he posted minutes after Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty for France in the ongoing European championship.



Mbappe's penalty miss cost the World Champions a place in the quarter-finals of the competition as Switzerland progressed.



There were a lot of reactions to Mbappe's poorly executed penalty, but one that got Twitter talking was that of Gyan.



He tweeted a 7-typed zipped mouth emoji, which netizens interpreted as a justification for his infamous penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.



Gyan's penalty miss in deep into added time of second half of extra-time cost Ghana and Africa a first appearance at the semi-final stage of the global showpiece.



11 years on and Ghanaians are finding it difficult to heal from the heartbreak.



Thus, Gyan's tweet infuriated many people who heavily criticised him. The 34-year-old deleted the tweet after 30 minutes when he realised it wasn't unnecessary.



Gyan is back in his home country to wrap up what has been an illustrious career. He plays for Legon Cities.



