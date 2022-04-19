Asamoah Gyan finally reveals why he joined Legon Cites ahead of ‘dream club’ Asante Kotoko

Soccer News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has finally revealed why he chose Legon Cities over Asante Kotoko despite a strong desire to play for the Porcupine Warriors.



Gyan joined Legon Cities on a one-year deal prior start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The Porcupine Warriors were also interested, but Gyan chose Legon Cities instead, which irritated Kotoko fans, who booed him during a league match.



“I came to Legon Cities because my house is in Accra but Asante Kotoko is my team and scoring against Hearts of Oak is in my DNA,” he said on Asaase Radio.



“To be honest when Legon Cities played against Asante Kotoko and my own Kotoko fans booed me, to be honest, that really hurt but I got over it and realized that it is all love; it did hurt though," he added.



Gyan struggled at Legon Cities, appearing in only six games for a total of 96 minutes and failing to score.



The 36-year-old, who has a record 51 goals for Ghana, is on a media tour this month ahead of the release of his book.



The book launch is on April 30 with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and CAF President Patrice Motsepe expected to attend.

