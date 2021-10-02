Asamoah Gyan extols Hearts coach Samuel Boadu, insists he is the best in Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has lauded Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu in an exchanges of praises between the two on social media.



Samuel Boadu reacted to a video posted on Twitter showing highlights of Asamoah Gyan during his days in France with Stade Reenais.



The gaffer replied the tweet describing Gyan as his favourite Ghanaian player and thanking him for what he's done for the country, in terms of football.



"Legend !! my favorite Asamoah Gyan, God bless you for all you have done for Ghana," wrote the coach.





Legend !! my favorite @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 , God bless you for all you have done for Ghana ???????? ???????????? https://t.co/1JRq5svWq6 — SamBoaduOfficial (@OfficialBoadu) October 1, 2021