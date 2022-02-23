Asamoah Gyan elated after playing with African legends in Senegal’s new stadium

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Asamoah Gyan plays alongside Drogba, Eto’o at inauguration of Senegal’s new stadium



African Legends draw 1-1 with Senegal Legends



Senegal outdoor 50,000-seater stadium



Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan was over the moon after playing with some African football legends at the inauguration of Senegal’s new stadium.



The former Black Stars captain was among a star-studded side that played in an African Legends vs Senegal Legends game at the inauguration of the 50,000 Stade de Senegal.



Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter to express his joy after playing in the game and also noted how beneficial the newly built facility would benefit numerous sportsmen in the country.



“It was a huge honour to be part of the football legends invited to the opening of the new stadium in Senegal. Thank you for the opportunity. It has been a privilege to be at this amazing building which will serve for 10’s of years for all the people to benefit and enjoy the sport,” Gyan tweeted.



The game that lasted only 30 minutes saw Khalilou Fadiga score for the Senegalese Legends with Jay-Jay Okocha getting the equalizer after he was set up by Emmanuel Adebayor



The legends who took part in the game were Jay-Jay Okocha, Samuel Eto'o, Aristide Bance, Asamoah Gyan, Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Emmanuel Eboue, Samuel Kuffour, Wael Gomaa, Kalidou Fadiga, Elhadji Diouf, Kalusha Bwalya among a host of African legends in the football game.



