Asamoah Gyan donates GH¢10k to taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner

Thursday, 12 May 2022

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah has donated GH¢10,000 cedis to Kwesi Ackon, the taxi driver who returned an amount of money left in his car to the owner.



A representative of Asamoah Gyan donated on his behalf at the studios of Okay FM on Thursday, May 12, 2022.



The ex-Black Stars player’s donation comes after Kwesi Ackon returned an amount of GH¢8,000 to the owner went in a viral video on social media.



Gyan requested to meet the taxi driver for his kind gesture under a post on Instagram where he wrote: "I wanna see him".



The cab driver, Kwesi Akon, has received several donations since the video went viral.



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni donated GH¢2,500 on behalf of two other unnamed donors.



Manasseh additionally donated a sum of GH¢20,000 to Ackon which he indicated was from the office of the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Musician KiDi also donated GH¢5,000 cedis to Kwesi Ackon.

