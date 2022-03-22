Asamoah Gyan dominates social media trends after outburst on Black Stars selection

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022
GFA release Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers
Majeed Ashimeru misses out in Black Stars squad for Nigeria playoffs
Asamoah Gyan jab GFA over Majeed Ashimeru snub
Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, is in the trends after his comments about Majeed Ashimeru's omission from the just-released Black Stars squad.
According to Gyan, the Anderlecht man is the best Ghanaian midfielder after Arsenal star Thomas Partey and therefore cannot grasp why he, Ashemru, was snubbed.
"This guy @MajeedAshimeruis the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh," Gyan tweeted with an image of Majeed Ashimeru.
The tweet has generated varied opinions with Ghanaians stating their position on the issue.
A section believes that Gyan had it right with his statement whiles others think although Gyan is right the timing is wrong.
Moreover, there are others who totally disagree with the Black Star's all-time top scorer and feel Gyan's tweet is a disrespect to other Ghanaian midfielders.
Here some tweets below:
3 days to a game worth $12 million and you have a player like Asamoah Gyan questioning why player A was not called. Those conversations need but not at this time. We need all hands on deck to beat Nigeria and qualify— Akyin ???????? (@joseakyin7) March 22, 2022
Asamoah Gyan has been part of the injustice in Ghana Football but today he's distancing himself from it.— de-Graft Äyälä ???????????? (@deGraftAyala) March 22, 2022
Life no balance ampa https://t.co/7yQdbuhZgr
Asamoah Gyan has every right to express his disappointment in the blackstars squad. He is a Ghanaian. I think the problem here is his choice of words.— Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) March 22, 2022
But what Asamoah Gyan is saying is true thou Ashimeru is good to be added to the squad thou ????— Mimii Nokturnal????❤️ (@LoveMimii1) March 22, 2022
Asamoah Gyan is hypocrite,how on earth you wan chose Majeed Ashimeru over kudus,Addo,Kyereh and Baba Idrisu?my guy sip alcohol and sleep,Ghana over your favorite, chance was given to you whiles others were better than you back then so what at all you wan talk?— AIKENS THE CRYPTO MAN????????️⚖️ (@GnashLordd) March 22, 2022
Asamoah Gyan has quickly forgotten he was sometime ago handed a black stars call-up in his injury times over players that were on top form in their league then.?— KøBBý (@EyesKlose) March 22, 2022
We respect him but make he calm down.
Ashimeru isn’t nowhere near Daniel Kyereh this season but sekof ebi Asamoah Gyan so we no for talk? He should really respect ein body.— KOBINA???????? (@kobinaMens2) March 22, 2022
We have big problems as Ghanaians oo...we need people to speak up concerning bad call ups especially those who have been there before and have the clout...and when they do...we victimize them...what at all do we want.... Asamoah Gyan is spot on...— Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) March 22, 2022
What Asamoah Gyan talk be facts, Majeed Ashimeru is one of the top 3 best Ghanaian midfielders but the problem is his timing of saying this.— Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) March 22, 2022
Asamoah Gyan throwing shots at the GFA is what we love to see,— NUNGUA JOEY B???????????????????? (@nunguajoeyb) March 22, 2022
Majeed Ashimeru paaaa no get call up ,aah herrh
Asamoah Gyan could have made his point without making reference to other midfielders invited٫ that's disrespect— KUULEST DUDE???????????????????? (@Kwaku_Kenny1) March 22, 2022
Asamoah Gyan is right, Majeed Ashimeru is the best Ghanaian midfielder after Thomas Partey, but can he now explain to us why he missed that penalty?— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) March 22, 2022
herh ball paa ni3,that Majeed Ashimeru guy they ball oo proper maker midfielder with skills eii I tot I dey watch Ronaldinho sef herh GFA is frauds.Asamoah Gyan got my respect more❤that's truly Legend for speaking the truth. No mildfider come close aside Partey in that's squad!! pic.twitter.com/m8NNZMZoIf— onGod???? (@kinglithur) March 22, 2022
Asamoah Gyan out here tweeting out of favoritism & u all out here loud & happy abt that fact.His tweet is a total disrespect to the other midfielders, & the time he made that tweet is upsetting. No one is saying Ashimeru isn't good, but that tweet was wrong!— Nungua SM President???????? (@_MusicFreakgh) March 22, 2022
After Thomas Partey, Majeed Ashimeru is the current midfielder on form. If something is not going on well can’t Asamoah Gyan air his grievance.— ThePowderGuy (@thepowderguy1) March 22, 2022
Y’all are just outside talking, the guy knows what is going on.
We took Asamoah Gyan to the 2019 AFCON when he had nothing to offer.— Abdul Wadudu Osman (@WadudJournalist) March 22, 2022
He should keep quiet there and not jeopardize our preparations.
The lads are determined to give out their best.
Is Ashmeiru better than Partey, Kudus, Kyereh and Baba Iddrisu?
