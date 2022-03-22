Asamoah Gyan dominates social media trends after outburst on Black Stars selection

GFA release Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, is in the trends after his comments about Majeed Ashimeru's omission from the just-released Black Stars squad.



According to Gyan, the Anderlecht man is the best Ghanaian midfielder after Arsenal star Thomas Partey and therefore cannot grasp why he, Ashemru, was snubbed.



"This guy @MajeedAshimeruis the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh," Gyan tweeted with an image of Majeed Ashimeru.



The tweet has generated varied opinions with Ghanaians stating their position on the issue.



A section believes that Gyan had it right with his statement whiles others think although Gyan is right the timing is wrong.



Moreover, there are others who totally disagree with the Black Star's all-time top scorer and feel Gyan's tweet is a disrespect to other Ghanaian midfielders.





Here some tweets below:





3 days to a game worth $12 million and you have a player like Asamoah Gyan questioning why player A was not called. Those conversations need but not at this time. We need all hands on deck to beat Nigeria and qualify

Asamoah Gyan out here tweeting out of favoritism & u all out here loud & happy abt that fact.His tweet is a total disrespect to the other midfielders, & the time he made that tweet is upsetting. No one is saying Ashimeru isn't good, but that tweet was wrong!