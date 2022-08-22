Asamoah Gyan details Sunderland's role in his Al Ain move

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he was persuaded by Sunderland to join United Arab Emirates side Al Ain.



The former Ghana captain's move to the Gulf in his prime came as a shock to many, with several fans unhappy especially after having a good first campaign with the Black Cats in the 2010/11 season.



However, Gyan had to leave because the English outfit needed the money at that time.



“Sunderland needed money at that time, they persuaded me to move to Al Ain," Gyan said on the Dentaa Show.



“I asked them if the fans were going to be happy I’m leaving. They said they knew how to deal with the fans," he added.



Asamoah Gyan enjoyed success in the United Arab Emirates, winning three UAE Pro League titles and the 2014 President Cup.



The 36-year-old is currently unattached after leaving Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities in April 2021. Gyan is yet to announce his retirement, but hopes for the last dance with the national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.