Asamoah Gyan declares World Cup intentions, set to hold meeting with Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has declared his intentions to be part of Ghana’s team for the 2022 World Cup.



The legendary striker is confident that despite more than two years of inactivity, he can still make the team that will represent the country in Qatar.



Gyan told the BBC that he has been on a three-month fitness course to put him in shape for the competition which will start in November.



Asamoah Gyan believes that his talent is without question but will have to address his fitness issues first.



“Anything can happen. It happened with Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play at the World. I have been out for almost two years but I have not retired yet. I’ve been out due to injuries and shut down in my body but I just need to get my body back in shape. I’ve just started training and must see how my body will respond to competitive football. Talent wise everything is there already so I just have to prepare physically,” he said.



Gyan who admitted to expecting a free pass to the World Cup said he is yet to have a conversation with coach Otto Addo over his plans to return to the team.



“Honestly, I haven’t spoken to anybody at all. It’s part of the plan. I just want to make sure and see how my body reacts first. Me and my manager, we’ve been talking behind the scenes, you know and everything so we just have to make sure, we know what we are doing. Everything is in progress, and everything looks positive. We’ll see what happens. There might be a surprise.”



The legendary captain has not been part of the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where the team finished in the round of 16.



Gyan last played competitive football for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Sunderland striker has scored 51 goals in 109 appearances for Ghana so far.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:











KPE