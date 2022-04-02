Asamoah Gyan clash with coach Kwasi Appiah on account of the 2014 FIFA World Cup disaster

Ghana placed in Group H of 2022 World Cup



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has clashed with coach James Kwasi Appiah on the reported account of the latter about Ghana's disappointing 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign.



Ghana's campaign in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil ended woefully as the Black Stars exited the tournament without winning a single game.



There were a lot of other field issues too which marred the entire Ghana campaign.



And coach Kwasi Appiah is quoted to have attributed the bad performance to the parts of the problems as he claimed that the players had bundles of cash in their bags and were more concentrated on that than their last group game against Portugal.



"In the 2014 World Cup against Portugal, the Black Stars players had their money in their bags in the dressing room and were not concentrating on the game," he is quoted to have said on Starr FM.



But the disappointed Asamoah Gyan who was the captain of the team reacted to the reported statement of the coach disappointedly and asked the coach if he had satellites in their bags which revealed that they had money in their bags.







The Black Stars have been drawn against Portugal again in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar alongside Uruguay and the Korea Republic.





Yes cos he had satellite in our bags. Smh. Every time we find somebody to blame ????????‍♂️