Asamoah Gyan can deliver Champions League trophy for us – Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah believes the Porcupine Warriors can annex the CAF Champions League title with Asamoah Gyan.



Gyan, 36, has always expressed a desire to play for Kotoko, a club he has supported since childhood.



He was heavily linked with the club before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, but he ended up signing a one-year deal with Legon Cities.



The Sunderland ace parted ways with Legon Cities in October last year and has since been without a club.



However, in an interview, the former Ghana FA Presidential candidate has disclosed the club is ready to welcome Asamoah Gyan to the Porcupine Warriors when he is ready.



According to him, the club can win the Champions League title with Asamoah Gyan should he join the two-time African Champions.



“Everybody knows how I have been waiting for him, I tried once but it was difficult to get him. We will keep trying and when he is ready, he knows that the doors will be open”



“Imagine Kotoko going for Champions League and we have Asamoah Gyan in our squad and he leading the attack with Mbella and Mfegue on either side of him that is the Champions League trophy right there”



“So, I am really looking to that day, I keep telling you that if even it is going to be just one match, he should make us proud”



Meanwhile, Gyan has insisted on playing for Asante Kotoko before calling time on his illustrious career.



“I would like to play for Asante Kotoko if I have to return [to playing football again]. I am a huge fan of the club,” Gyan Accra-based Joy FM.



Kotoko are currently the league leaders of the 2021/22 Premier League season with 55 points after 27 matches.



Gyan is the country's all top goal scorer with 51 goals having played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively.



Gyan has over 200 club goals, having represented the likes of Udinese, Sunderland, Rennes and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.