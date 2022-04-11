Asamoah Gyan breaks silence on Majeed Ashimeru tweet before Nigeria game

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to his tweet about the unjustifiable exclusion of Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru before the World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



The legendary Ghana forward angrily took to Twitter to vent his frustration over the omission of the red-hot midfielder, with many fans backing his opinion.



The Ghana Football Association later released a statement revealing the player could not join the team because he was injured.



Asamoah Gyan, who was on Peace FM's morning show explained he was expressing his opinion following his observations after the squad was released.



"I follow most of the guys in Europe. Ashimeru, I don't know him anywhere but the thing is I like to say it as it is and that's why people can't deal with me. I look in your face and tell you the truth. When the list came out , I felt he should have been in the team," he said.



"He plays for Anderlecht, it is a big team in Belgium and he has been doing very well this season. He is a key player in the team so I felt even if he was not part of the coaches team, he should be part of the team because comparing him with other players, he was the one in form.



"I was jus expressing my opinion when I twitted about Majeed Ashimeru's omission."



The Black Stars managed to qualify for the World Cup without the Anderlect ace and Majeed Ashimeru has been out with an injury since March.