You are here: HomeSports2022 06 14Article 1560698

Soccer News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asamoah Gyan begins UEFA License B coaching course in Wales

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asamoah Gyan (R) Asamoah Gyan (R)

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has commenced his UEFA License B coaching course in Europe.

The 36-year-old, who is yet to hang his boots, is preparing for life after football by starting his coaching badges in earnest. Gyan left Accra on Saturday, June 11, 2022, to begin the course in Wales.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker will be in class for a six-day programme for a Football Association of Wales’ Uefa B License certificate.

It is a residential course for those with experience playing or coaching the professional game.

Gyan has been inactive for close to a year due to an injury he picked up while playing for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

The 36-year-old, who is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, plans to remain in the game after his retirement.

Gyan is keen on returning to the pitch to play and has again been linked with giants Asante Kotoko.

He recently released his autobiography at a plush ceremony, bringing together legends and Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Newsleading news icon

Wode Maya's video brought spotlight to the exploitative activities of the Chinese

Ghana’s biggest YouTuber helps expose racist Chinese video maker exploiting African children for money

Businessleading business icon

A MoMo merchant with a customer

E-Levy second phase to close loopholes, detect avoidance - GRA

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

I’m currently on mental drugs – Afia Schwarzenegger discloses

Africaleading africa news icon

Some of the suspects connected to the murder have been arrested

Nigerian police hunt for killers of Abuja businessman who dumped his body inside well

Opinionsleading opinion icon

National cathedral

Ghana is a secular state where governments should not be building cathedrals or mosques