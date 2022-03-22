Asamoah Gyan apologises for 'nonsense must stop' statement

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Ghana-Nigeria first leg comes off on Friday



Ghana announce squad for Nigeria clash



Majeed Ashimeru omitted from Black Stars squad



Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has apologised for the use of 'nonsense' while expressing his disappointment over Majeed Ashimeeru's omission from the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria.



Gyan, in spite of the apology, stood by his earlier words that the Anderlecht midfielder should have been included in the team to face the Super Eagles in the upcoming FIFA World Cup playoffs.



"I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars BUT am sorry for using the word “Nonsense" in my statement so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions. Go Ghana," he tweeted.



Following the apology, Gyan has deleted his previous tweet that reads,



"This guy @MajeedAshimeruis the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh" Gyan tweeted with an image of Majeed Ashimeru."



The Ghana Football Association(GFA) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, released the eternal waited squad for the two-legged tie against their West African rivals.



Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25 while the return leg will come off at the Abiola Stadium in Abuja on March 29.



Below is Asamoah Gyan's previous post and apology



