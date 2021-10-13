Asamoah Gyan and other Ghanaian legends miss out on top African goal scorers chat

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, and his former Black Stars colleagues missed out on the chat for African players with the most goals in the World Cup qualifiers.



The chat sees Ivorian legend Didier Drogba topping with 18 goals and he is closely followed by Burkina Faso attacker Moumuni Degano, who has 17 goals.



Former Barcelona and Cameroon player, Samuel Eto'o has netted 16 times with Emmanuel Adebayor of Togo scoring 15 times.



Islam Slimani, who scored as Algeria thrashed Niger on Tuesday, climbs to fifth place with 15 goals.



Although Ghana's all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan did not make the top five, he remains the African player with the most goals at the World Cup.



Asamoah Gyan has scored six goals in three FIFA World Cup appearances and he is followed by Cameroon Legend Roger Milla.



Behind Milla is Nigeria captain Ahmed Musah, who is hoping to lead the Super Eagles to the World Cup.