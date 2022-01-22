Asamoah Gyan: The Sunderland cult hero turned singer, entrepreneur and tennis player

Sports News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

The 36-year-old has not retired but, after a well-travelled and well-remunerated career, he has been investing his time and money in other areas



Casual watchers of the Africa Cup of Nations may have watched Ghana's humiliating early exit at the hands of Comoros and thought, "Hmm, they really could do with Asamoah Gyan up front. I wonder what he's been up to."



Gyan has his finger in just about every pie in Ghana, with multiple businesses from boxing promotion and petrol stations, to drinking water and instant noodles.



His most recent passion project has been the promotion of tennis in Ghana, his Baby-Jet Promotions company sponsoring multiple events and tournaments across the country.



He said in September 2020: “Ghanaians don’t follow tennis like before. I’m appealing to the media to give tennis attention a bit.



"Football is the No.1 sport and we respect that. But tennis is my second love, so this is what I am doing now."



His new life on the tennis court endured a rocky start when he had to apologise after he and his brother Baffour Gyan assaulted an opponent during a practice match in October 2020.



However, he remains involved with the sport in Ghana, even winning a doubles tournament alongside his sibling – also a former international footballer – in December last year.



He also attempted to start his own airline, Baby-Jet Airlines, but the Covid-19 pandemic has meant his plans for flight are yet to get off the ground.



Perhaps the striker's most famous extra-curricular activity has been his music career.



He recorded three albums with hiplife musician Castro and the single "African Girls", released at the height of his career in August 2010, was a hit.



Now 36, Gyan has not played since last summer, when he left Ghanaian club Legon Cities after failing to score in five league appearances.



However, in August, he insisted he has not finished with the game yet.



"I have not retired from football. There were some injuries last season, but I am not done playing football," he said in an interview with Kessben FM.



"I can wake up one day and announce my retirement from football but at the moment, I am active.



"People will criticise me but I am only hoping to get back to my normal form and weight. If I am not able to regain my form, then I will call it off.



"I returned to Legon Cities and you could clearly see that things did not go as planned because I have put on weight, but I am giving myself another season and I trust I will be back to my form.



"And if I am on my form, I don't think I will be overlooked. So, regards retirement, not now."



