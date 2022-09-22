You are here: HomeSports2022 09 22Article 1628036

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan, Jonathan Mensah, Kwesi Appiah, others react to Ransford Yeboah's funny dance in Black Stars camp

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer on the dance floor Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer on the dance floor

Black Stars new boy Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer cracked the ribs of Asamoah Gyan, Jonathan Mensah, Kwesi Appiah and others with his dance moves at the initiation ceremony held in the Black Stars camp on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer who is one of the Black Stars' newbies left many laughing as he performed some funny dance moves which has gone viral on social media.

The German-born Ghanaian was all over the place with his dance moves as he exhibited some comical moves.

Some Ghanaian players like Asamoah Gyan, Jonathan Mensah, Kwesi Appiah and others who could not hide their joy took to social media to comment.

The initiation ceremony is held by the teams to formally welcome new players to teams.

