Asamoah Gyan: Ghana legend not given up on Asante Kotoko dreams

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: goal.com

The veteran Ghana striker opens up on a possible transfer to the Porcupine Warriors in the 2021-22 football season



Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has reiterated his desire to play for Premier League giants Asante Kotoko before hanging up his boots.



A known fan of the Porcupine Warriors, the 35-year-old is on the search for a new club after ending a season-long deal with Legon City on his return to the Ghana Premier League last year.



Last term, he came close to fulfilling his dream of joining the Kumasi-based side but the move ultimately fell through as he preferred a move to Legon.



“Anything is possible,” Gyan told Otwinoko TV on a possible move to Kotoko this season, adding, “Asante Kotoko is my childhood club and I support them. I want to wear the jersey of Kotoko, even if it’s for one day I will be okay. I would be glad but I’ve to look at the body and my health first.



“If it is Kotoko or any other club, it will be fine but the most important thing is for me to be fit and ready again to play.



“Right now I am not active because of injuries. All these years, injuries have broken me down a bit. So I gave myself time off to check my body.



“By God’s grace I’ll be back to action in January 2022. I just want to enjoy football because I can’t play football forever. Now I have some strength, so I want to return to playing.”



In the twilight of his career, Gyan is back home in Ghana after a short spell with Indian fold North East United in the 2019-20 season.



Last term with Legon, he struggled with injuries and for form, ending the stint on a disappointing note with just a handful of appearances and without a goal.



“I have said on countless occasions that I have Kotoko at heart. I have also said I will play for them before I retire from the game," Gyan said in October before joining Legon, amid reports that high financial demands were stalling a move to Kotoko.



"As I’m without a club, there were speculations that the deal has been finalised but as a professional football player, we don’t deal like that. I have made it known that I will play for them but at least we have to go through processes because I’m still a professional footballer.



“Kotoko should do everything professional although I have said I will play for them. I can't just stand up and say I’m going to play for the club. I’m available so when they are ready, we have to sit down and go through whatever is involved in terms of signing a contract.”



The 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season is set to kick off on Friday.