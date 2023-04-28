Asafa Powell tips Azamati for athletics success

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asafa Powell, the legendary Jamaican sprinter has predicted World Athletics Championship medal for Ghana's Benjamin Azamati in the coming years.



25-year-old Benjamin Azamati has been knocking on the door for medals in major competitions with impressive outings in recent competitions.



In the 2022 Olympics Games, Azamati impressed by finishing fourth in Heat 7 of the men’s 100m event with a time of 10.13.



The Ghanaian has caught the attention of Asafa Powell who praised and endorsed him while speaking with the media at a clinic in Accra.



“I don’t know Azamati personally, but I know of him. He’s very talented and you can see that for yourself."



“I’m sure he was running when he was in Ghana, but he wasn’t getting to that level and then he left to the USA. All of a sudden, he’s running fast. So you can imagine [what will happen] if you had the same coaching and attitude here in Ghana, you would be making lots of stars.



“Once you’re running sub 10, you are ready to win a medal,” Asafa Powell said as quoted by Pulseghana.