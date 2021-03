As pipo dey vote today, Congo-Brazzaville presidential candidate dey hospital with Covid-19

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Di leading opposition candidate for Congo-Brazzaville presidential election dey hospital with Covid-19 while voting dey go on.



For inside one video wey dey trend for social media, e show how 61-year-old Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas briefly remove im oxygen mask to tell im supporters say e dey "fight death".



E tell dem to vote for di election.



Mr Kolelas, wey dey diabetic, na one of six candidates wey dey run against President Denis Sassou Nguesso.



Family members say dem dey try arrange for dem to evacuate am to France for treatment.