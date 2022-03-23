Arthur Onyeka predicts the Eagles will defeat Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Arthur Onyeka, a grassroots football marketer, predicts the Super Eagles will defeat Ghana in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier.



The Black Stars are scheduled to face the Eagles in the first leg on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with the return leg scheduled for Abuja on March 29.



While assessing the possibilities of the two teams, Onyeka stated that the Eagles are superior than their Ghanaian opponent on current form, but was quick to add that the Eagles must expect a tough struggle given the two nations' soccer rivalry.



“We definitely have a better team at the moment. We saw the Eagles play good football at the last AFCON in Cameroun. We were only unlucky not to have beaten Tunisia in the round of 16. We have players doing well for clubs out there in Europe. On paper, we have an edge over Ghana," he said.



"I see us securing the World Cup ticket, but it won’t be an easy one given the way matches involving the two countries have gone in the past. We all know the soccer rivalry existing between Nigeria and Ghana,” he added.