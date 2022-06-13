Arsene Wenger's comments on Mbappe divides African opinion on social media

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

An honest assessment of African football struggles by legendary French coach Arsene Wenger has activated heated debate on social media, specifically Twitter with Africans arguing over the cogency of Wenger’s statement.



The former Arsenal manager gave a view on African football in which he sought to establish that Africa is blessed with talent but lack the basic tools to convert those talents into world beaters.



Using French striker Kylian Mbappe as his point of reference, the FIFA Chief for Global Football Development said that the 23-year-old who is of Cameroonian heritage would not have reached his level had he been born in Cameroon.



Wenger’s position is that much as Africa has great talents, the platform and tools for the players to reach their utmost level in the game are either limited or non-existent.



“Mbappé has African roots but was trained in Europe. If he’d been born in Cameroon, he wouldn’t have become the striker he is today. There’s Europe and there’s the rest of the world. The latter needs help, otherwise, we’re going to miss a great deal of talent.”



Wenger made the comment at a FIFA program in his bid to drum home the need for FIFA and the world to support African football.



But his comments were viewed wrongly by some Africans who gave it a racism twist wih the position that Wenger was disrespecting Africa.



Others also noted the man who groomed Oppong Weah and witnessed African goal-scoring greats like Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba should not be making such comments.



But Wenger had a lot of support from other Africans who understood the import of his message as saying that due to the limited opportunities available in Africa, talents tend to go waste and that it has become imperative for the world to turn its eye to Africa.



Below are some comments





I love Arsene Wenger but on this one I disagree. We have many talented footballers here in Africa. The only difference is the level of exposure of our footballers. This is a colonial mentality that things can't be done in Africa. I don't agree with this assertion. — Rashid Mwesigwa (@RashidMwesigwa) June 10, 2022

French team his doing well in football nowadays because African talent, few years back you could not win with your Caucasian players dispite the training. It is about talent in the blood otherwise everyone in Europe will be a great footballeur which is not true. — Frontline Staff (@staff_frontline) June 9, 2022

This is why Arsene Wenger is my Favorite manager of all time https://t.co/jwL8CWGrBg — Don (@Opresii) June 9, 2022

What did Wenger say that’s an insult to the African? Or you lack comprehension? https://t.co/FcCiKLr1Wr — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 8, 2022

Wenger on African football. He's completely right. pic.twitter.com/qRFC3TDcJg — Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) June 10, 2022

Wenger made a harmless and intelligent statement about African footballers but some people are trying so hard to put a racism spin on it. Ishmael Addo literally said the same thing on Angel FM yesterday — Erzoah-Kwaw (@PerezErzoah) June 9, 2022

Wenger speaking nothing but facts and it’s really a microcosm of society. Your faux outrage is unnecessary and your sample size is not reflective of how many fail to make it through due to their circumstances. Olodo. https://t.co/AIe5rRdSGA — ITB LFC (@iTweetBanter) June 10, 2022

The notion that Mbappe wouldn't have become a world class striker if he hadn't grown up in Europe is a weird thing to say, given that some of the world's top strikers of the moment -- Mane, Salah, Osimhen -- were raised in Africa. https://t.co/ZGmGRmkrYY — Leander Schaerlaeckens (@LeanderAlphabet) June 9, 2022

Where was Samuel Eto'o born?

If Mourinho enter you now, some people go say him no get respect — Coker Johnson (@CokerJohnson3) June 9, 2022

Watch how people will scream racism when it's the plain truth.



Wenger is even the last person to accuse of racism. — Maestro (@MaestroBPC) June 8, 2022