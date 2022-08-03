Arsene Wenger, Klopp, two football personalities who have stirred controversy for alleged racist comments

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The issue of racism remains a thorny issue in the football world. Whereas the

Federation of International Football claims to abhor it and has taken measures to rid the game of the despicable act, there still exists an unfortunately great amount of racism in the football space.



Conversations around racism are delicate as some persons could be accused of crossing the line of racism despite not having the slightest of intentions of doing so.



Others also, with a sense of bravado act in ways that showcase their racist tendencies to the world and remind the football world of a great deal of work needed to remove the canker.



Some prominent football personalities have courted controversy and allegations of racism with their takes on certain issues.



Here are four personalities who have been accused of making racial comments



FIFA President



FIFA president, Gianni Infantino made a controversial statement during his speech to the Council of Europe in January 2022, claiming that making the World Cup a biennial tournament, will reduce African migrants risking drowning in the Mediterranean in search of a better life.



"We need to give hope to Africans so they don't need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, better life but more probably death in the sea.



"We need to give opportunities and we need to give dignity, not by giving charity but by allowing the rest of the world to participate."



His comments elicited condemnations from most Africans who found them offensive. He later clarified the statement.



Jurgen Klopp



Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp during a pre-match in November 2021 tagged AFCON as a 'little tournament' when he asked about the forthcoming winter international break.



“I have heard that so often that there is no international break until March.



“In January, there is a little tournament in Africa, I just want to say, and I think Asia is playing games too, South America as well, great, can’t wait.”



When he was asked to apologise by an African journalist in the next presser, Klopp justified his comments saying it using little was an 'irony'.



Arsene Wenger



Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sparked outrage when he claimed that PSG star Kylian Mbeppe would not be as good if he had started his career in Cameroon.



"had been born in Cameroon, he would not have become the striker he is today. There's Europe and there's rest of the world," he said as quoted by kickoff.com.



"The latter needs help, otherwise we're going to miss a great deal of talent."



His claim lead to a reaction from the South American Football Confederation(CONMEBOL) who condemned Arsene Wenger.



Aurelio De Laurentiis



The most recent 'racial' remark has come from Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis, who has stated that he does not want to be involved in the signing of an African player due to their participation in the African Cup of Nations.



“I told them, lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore!” said De Laurentiis during a streamed event.



“I love them, but either they sign something confirming they’ll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, these players are never available!



“We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others.”





