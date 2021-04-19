You are here: HomeSports2021 04 19Article 1237156

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 19 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: bbc.com

Arsenal vs Fulham: Eddie Nketiah late goal save Arsenal from home defeat

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nketian celebrate im goal plus team mates Nketian celebrate im goal plus team mates

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah late goal help Arsenal rescue one point against Fulham for Premier League.

Nketiah wey come on as second half substitute tap in rebound shot for di 96th minute of added time to equalise for Arsenal.

Di Gunners been dey trail Fulham for di most part of di second half after Nigerian striker Josh Maja bin put Fulham ahead from di penalty spot.

Maja goal na di only shot on target wey Fulham bin record for di match wey Arsenal dominate possession but produce little end product.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment