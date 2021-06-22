Arsenal to sign a backup for Thomas Partey

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal is making moves to sign highly-rated RSC Anderlecht midfielder, Albert Sambi Lokonga as the club prepares for life without Thomas Partey in the 2021/2022 season when he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Undoubtedly the club’s top midfielder, the Gunners will likely rely more on the Ghana superstar next season when they push to do better than they did in all competitions last season.



Knowing that Thomas Partey will be called by Ghana for the 2021 AFCON pushed to January 2022, Arsenal have decided to reinforce its midfield.



Information gathered indicates that the club has identified Albert Sambi Lokonga as the real deal and hopes to secure his services this summer.



The English Premier League outfit remains keen on making the signing happen as they see him as a player that can fill the Thomas Partey void when he is not available.



During the AFCON, Partey could miss as many as six matches should Ghana go all the way to the finals.



The games he will likely miss includes:



FA Cup 3rd round.



Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg.



Tottenham (A) – Premier League.



Burnley (H) – Premier League.



FA Cup 4th round.



Wolves (A) – Premier League.