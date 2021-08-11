Arsenal to sign Lens star Cheick Doucoure as backup for Thomas Partey

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal are keen to sign highly-rated RC Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure as a backup for Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey.



The Ghanaian midfielder is set to miss the first three games of the season for the Gunners after sustaining an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea.



Despite the club signing Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht this summer, manager Mikel Arteta has set his sights on bringing in another player to complement his midfielder options.



The 21-year-old is being tracked by Aston Villa and Atlanta.



The Malian international has capped five times for the national team.



Thomas Partey will miss games against Brentford, Chelsea, and Manchester City and is expected to return for subsequent games for the club.