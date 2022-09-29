Arsenal to sign Brazilian midfielder in January as Partey struggles to stay fit

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side, Arsenal are worried over the injury woes of top midfielder Thomas Partey.



The Ghana international since arriving from Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid has struggled to stay fit.



From one injury to another, the Black Stars poster boy has been forced to miss a number of matches in the last three seasons.



Before the international break, Thomas Partey suffered an injury and missed a couple of matches.



When he recovered, he was invited by Ghana for the matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.



During the warm-up to the game against Brazil, he felt pain and had to be dropped.



Now back in England, reports indicate that there are growing concerns over the payer’s inability to stay fit.



As a result, officials of the London-based club have decided to bring in a new midfielder in the frame of Thomas Partey.



Aston Villa’s Douglas Ruiz has been identified as the right fit and Arsenal will attempt to sign him in the January transfer window.