Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah eyes win over Tottenham in race for top-four place

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah is hopeful Arsenal will beat Tottenham in the English Premier League on Thursday in a game which may decide the Champions League race.



Nketiah scored a brace for Arsenal in their 2-1 win over 10-man Leeds United in the English Premier League on Sunday to seal a vital win to put them firmly in the driving seat for a top-four spot.



The victory strengthens Arsenal's 4th position on the league table with three matches left to play and now holds a four-point lead over Tottenham in fifth.



"We're just taking it game by game. A win today has put us in a good position going to Spurs," he told Sky Sports.



"Hopefully we can go there and get the three points."



A win for Mikel Arteta's side would guarantee a place in the top four.



Nketiah has scored four goals in 18 league games for Arsenal so far this season.