Arsenal star Thomas Partey installed 'developmental' Chief in hometown

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been installed as the developmental chief of the Krobo Traditional Area.



The Ghana deputy captain was born in Krobo Odumase, the capital of Lower Manya Krobo Municipal District in Ghana's Eastern Region.



Partey's enstooling is a tribute to his football exploits, which have sold the community's good name both home and abroad.



He is also being recognised for the Thomas Partey Foundation, which was founded in 2021 with the goal of assisting talented but underprivileged young footballers to reach the world stage.



The enstooling ceremony took place at the residence of the Chief of the Krobo Municipal District, Nene Sakite II.



Partey, he believes, should be an inspiration to children in the area.



“I invited Thomas back home so our young children can see the end result of hard work, perseverance and discipline. I want them to know humility is important to unlock talent and potential,'' Nene Sakite II said.



The title ‘Mahefalor’ was conferred on the midfielder to signify he is the defender of the Kroboland.



Partey was not included in Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games this month because of injury.