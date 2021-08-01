You are here: HomeSports2021 08 01Article 1322260

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal star Thomas Partey damages ankle during friendly against Chelsea

Partey got injured after a challenge from Chelsea's Loftus Cheek Partey got injured after a challenge from Chelsea's Loftus Cheek

Midfielder Thomas Party is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday, 1 August 2021, in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

The Ghana international had to be substituted in the first half at the Emirates.

Partey appeared to have damaged urn his ankle under a first-half challenge by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

He received extensive treatment in the 34th minute, before trying to carry on.

But just six minutes later he was down again, and subsequently replaced by Granit Xhaka.